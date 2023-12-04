Minister doesn’t rule out blocking ‘very high’ BBC licence fee rise

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer says she is “concerned” over a planned 9 per cent rise in the BBC licence fee, insisting it must remain “value for money”.

The culture secretary said the government wants to ensure the licence fee rises by an “appropriate amount”.

The licence fee is currently £159 per year but is due to increase by 9 per cent or £15 to £173.30 in April.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday (4 December), Ms Frazer said: "I'm concerned that that's a very high level.

“It's a decision that I'm looking at the moment and we'll be making an announcement on this very shortly."