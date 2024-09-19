A former personal assistant to Mohamed Al Fayed claims the Harrods boss asked her to call him “Papa” before trying to kiss her.

Sophia, who worked for the billionaire from 1988 to 1991, spoke to the BBC for Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, a new documentary which heard testimony from more than 20 women accusing Al Fayed of sexual assault, including rape.

During the documentary, Sophia alleges that Al Fayed would be “like a dad or a father” one minute and the next he would try and kiss her.

The department store’s current owners sincerely apologised, saying they are “utterly appalled” by the allegations and that Al Fayed’s alleged victims have been failed.

Their statement read: “The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010.

“While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation.”

The Independent has approached the Al Fayed estate for comment.