Boohoo staff 'lie to suppliers' to get cheap prices during negotiations, BBC reveals

Boohoo staff “lie to suppliers” to get the cheapest prices for their garments, a BBC investigation has found.

An employee working at the fast-fashion firm’s head office in Manchester was filmed telling undercover journalist Emma Lowther they had previously “lied” during negotiations.

“Go in low and if you’re not getting anywhere, then just say that you can get it cheaper elsewhere,” the staff member said, in footage broadcast on BBC Panorama: Boohoo’s Broken Promises.

“I definitely haven’t. I’m just lying. I just lie,” the unnamed employee then clarifies.

In 2020, Boohoo’s group director of responsible sourcing said the company was serious about making sure its suppliers could make a profit.

Buyers now have a set of “responsible purchasing” principles to follow.

A statement from Boohoo, provided to The Independent, reads: “Boohoo has not shied away from dealing with the problems of the past and we have invested significant time, effort and resource into driving positive change across every aspect of our business and supply chain.

“We work in a constructive way with our suppliers to deliver great value for our customers. Our suppliers pay at least national minimum wage where they operate. The majority of our suppliers have worked with the Boohoo group for a number of years, something that would not be possible if the work was not profitable.”