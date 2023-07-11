Cabinet minister says he won’t use his parliamentary privilege to name BBC presenter

Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, has said he will not use parliamentary privilege to name the BBC presenter accused of paying £35,000 for sexually explicit images.

“If we had all the facts in front of us, we could make that call,” Mr Stride said, when asked if the man should be named, adding that apparent facts “seem to be changing almost by the hour”.

“Members of parliament do have a right to privilege and to be able to say things in the Commons without fear of legal repercussions, but that is a privilege that should be used very sparingly and with great thought.”