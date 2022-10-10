New commemorative coin celebrating BBC centenary features late Queen Elizabeth II

A 50p coin commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the BBC has been unveiled.

The coin will feature an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II as they were produced before her death in early September, and will not be re-struck in order to “minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact.”

A tribute to the BBC’s global reach is shown on the other side of the coin, with a broadcasting mast emerging from the earth and the inscription “inform, educate, entertain” – the values set out by founder Lord Reith in 1922.

Sign up for our newsletters.