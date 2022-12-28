Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe revealed to Andy Murray on Wednesday (28 December) that she watched his 2016 Wimbledon win while in solitary confinement in Iran.

She was granted access to a TV with two channels while in prison - one showing Iranian soaps, the other Wimbledon tennis matches.

“That day, had no idea what they had given me,” Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said on BBC Radio 4, adding that watching Mr Murray compete was “joyful”.

“I think what you’ve told me is by far the strangest, most incredible story I’ve been told,” the tennis star replied.

