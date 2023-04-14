Beatriz Flamini: Spanish athlete leaves cave after 500 days in total isolation

A Spanish athlete emerged on Friday from a cave 230 feet underground in Granada where she spent 500 days isolated from the outside world in what could be a new world record.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, had been inside the cave since 21 November, 2021 when Russia had not invaded Ukraine and the world was still in the grip of the Covid pandemic.

The mountaineer and climber had been monitored by scientists in a project called Timewave to learn more about the capacities of the human mind and circadian rhythms.

“I’ve been silent for a year and a half, not talking to anyone but myself,” she said.

