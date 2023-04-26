Moment shopkeeper tackles attempted beer thief to the ground

A shopkeeper sprinted and tackled a balaclava-wearing attempted robber to the ground before his colleague arrived and hit him in the face.

Billy Maher, 62, saw a staff member tackle the suspect who was trying to make off with a crate of Foster's beer at the Nisa Local in Walton, Peterborough, before pushing him into an ice cream crate.

The shopkeeper then ran over and hit the attempted robber as his employee took punches to the face from the suspect, before the glass door to the shop was smashed in with a hammer.

