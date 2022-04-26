Beijing residents flooded supermarkets to stock up on food on Monday, hoping to avoid Shanghai-style shortages in the case of a city-wide Covid lockdown.

A rising number of infections have led to authorities ordering 3.5 million people in the biggest district of Chaoyang to report for three coronavirus tests this week.

The area has recorded 26 of Beijing’s 47 symptomatic cases since Friday.

Across the city, residents flocked to shops to stock up on food, where long queues formed and shelves were left empty due to the panic buying.

