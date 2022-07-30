Belfast Pride organisers are ‘excited’ as parade returns after three-year absence

Belfast’s Pride parade returns to the city on Saturday (30 July) for the first time in three years, with the organisers promising it will be the largest one in the city’s history.

“We are so excited to be back on the streets of Belfast”, co-chair of the Belfast Pride Festival John O’Doherty said ahead of the parade.

The usually annual event was cancelled after 2019 because of the Covid pandemic, but it is back this year with almost 200 LGBT+ groups expected to attend.

