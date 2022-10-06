A former Conservative cabinet minister says he is willing to get “kicked out” the party by rebelling against Liz Truss’s proposed real-terms benefit cut.

Johnny Mercer, a former defence minister, added that he doesn’t agree with the suggestion that those claiming benefits can just “go and work more”.

“I won’t vote for a Budget that doesn’t see an uprating of benefits and universal credit line with inflation,” Mr Mercer said.

“And if that means I get kicked out of the Tory party, fine.”

