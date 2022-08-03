Joe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care

Joe Biden has signed a second executive order on abortion care, aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states for a procedure.

The US president's order, signed on Wednesday, 3 August, directs Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider allowing states where abortion is legal to use Medicaid waivers to support low-income out-of-state patients forced to travel for their care.

Mr Biden said that he signed the order "to protect access to a woman's right to choose."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.