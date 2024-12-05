President Biden appears to fall asleep as key African leader makes world economy plea

President Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep during a Trans-Africa Summit in Angola.

The US President met with the Angolan president and his counterparts from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the summit on Wednesday (4 December).

During a speech by the vice president of Tanzania Philip Mpango, Biden can be seen closing his eyes and resting his hand on his face.

The president then opened his eyes, before closing them again.

The meeting came on the final day of a three-day trip to Angola.