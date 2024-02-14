White House ‘aggressively investigating’ after two US teenagers killed in West Bank

The White House is “aggressively investigating” after two teenage US citizens were killed in the West Bank in recent weeks.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said America is “engaged” with the Israeli government following the deaths.

“The United States is focused on the welfare and wellbeing of American citizens, wherever they are - in the West Bank, Gaza, or Israel,” Mr Sullivan said on Wednesday 14 February.

Human rights group Defence for Children International confirmed the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian-American in the West Bank on Saturday 10 February.

His death comes just weeks after the killing of Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, another 17-year-old American.