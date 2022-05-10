Watch live as Biden speaks about his plan to fight inflation

Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his plan to fight inflation and lower costs for Americans.

The issue is a top concern for many voters and Republicans are confident that blaming Democrats for rising costs is a winning message ahead of the 2022 midterms, which take place in November.

In response, a significant chunk of the president’s speech today is expected to highlight a plan from Florida’s GOP senator Rick Scott, that would increase federal income taxes for many Americans.

Ahead of Biden’s attempt to attack the plan, Scott has branded him “unfit for office.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.