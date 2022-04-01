Watch live as Biden discusses March jobs report as unemployment rate drops

Joe Biden is speaking on Friday (1 April) to deliver remarks on the March jobs report.

The US president is expected to hail another successful month that has seen employment return to pre-pandemic levels and unemployment to drop to a level not seen since 1969.

According to the latest numbers, the American economy has added another 431,000 jobs in the last month, suggesting a strong bounce back after the damage Covid caused.

Mr Biden will be making his address from Washington DC.

