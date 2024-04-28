Biden cracks Stormy Daniels joke aimed at Trump during White House dinner

Joe Biden wasted no time taking aim at Donald Trump during last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner (27 April), bringing up his ongoing Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

The president poked fun at jibes about his age, remarking that he was “running against a six-year-old”, before acknowledging Trump’s ongoing legal battle.

“Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it Stormy weather”, he told the crowd.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to the adult film star.