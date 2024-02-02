Biden attends dignified transfer for US troops killed in Jordan drone attack

Joe Biden attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for three US troops killed in a drone strike in Jordan, which has been attributed to Iranian-backed militant groups.

The President, joined by First Lady Jill Biden, met with the families of the three fallen reservists as their bodies were returned to the United States on Friday, 2 January.

The Bidens then stood at the base of the aircraft that brought the troops’ remains back before the service members’ flag-draped transfer cases were removed from the aircraft.

In addition to the three soldiers, more than 30 other service members were injured when an explosives-packed drone struck the base, according to US officials.