‘Is Biden woke?’: White House shuts down question on US President

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down a question from a reporter about whether Joe Biden is "woke".

The term refers to someone who is informed, educated and a strong advocate of social justice and racial equality.

During Tuesday's briefing (14 February) Newsmax’s White House correspondent James Rosen asked Ms Jean-Pierre about the president's so-called "wokeism".

Ms Jean-Pierre responded with what was "actually important" to the president as subtle grins broke out in the room.

"The president doesn’t concern himself about what Republicans are trying to do in creating political stunts," she added.

