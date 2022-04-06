Biden jokingly refers to Trump as ‘the last guy’ who didn’t show up to inauguration

President Joe Biden has taken a jab at his predecessor in the White House, whom he referred to as “the last guy” during a speech in Washington DC.

Speaking to a conference of the North America Building Trades Unions on Wednesday, Mr Biden called the Trumpadministration’s $2 trillion tax cut “just so outrageous”.

“The last guy, what was his name? Anyway the last guy,” Mr Biden continued.

“I forgot. He never showed up the inauguration.”

