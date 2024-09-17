Watch: Billie Eilish and Finneas endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in new video

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s 2024 presidential campaign in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, 17 September.

The “Lunch” singer, 22, and the producer, 27, threw their support behind the Democrats in a clip posted to coincide with National Voter Registration Day.

Eilish explained that she supported Harris-Walz as they “are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” while Finneas warned: “The only way to stop them and the dangerous ‘Project 2025’ agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”