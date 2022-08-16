Pensioner tormented by ‘out of control’ gang of boys outside his home

A pensioner in Birmingham says he is being targeted by a gang of young boys who regularly accost him outside his home.

Roy Muller shared video of the group running toward him as he walked out to his front garden, taunting and cursing at him.

The 76-year-old had earlier that day shared footage of youths attacking him in his driveway.

“We’ll be back again,” one of the boys can be heard saying as they ran down the street.

Muller said it has been a regular occurrence since October of 2021.

