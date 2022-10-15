Armed gang flee scene after shooting 13-year-old boy in Birmingham

A trio of gang members fled the scene after attempting to murder a 13-year-old boy in Birmingham on 18 November 2021.

Zidann Edwards and Diago Anderson, both 20, and 17-year-old Tafique Thomas, shot the schoolboy with a homemade gun because he crossed into their “territory.”

The boy has been left paraplegic as a result of a pellet passing through his spinal cord.

All three were convicted of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court in August and were jailed for life at the same court on Friday, 14 October.

