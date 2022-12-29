Bodycam footage shows the moment unarmed police officers chased down a gunman in a Birmingham street and found him with a loaded revolver.

The officers were patrolling in an unmarked car near City Hospital on 1 February 2021 when a black VW Polo pulled across their path.

After turning on their blue lights and pulling the driver over, a passenger bolted from the car and a chase ensued.

The 19-year-old was quickly tracked down by a taser-trained officer, who found a revolver stuffed in his waistband during the arrest.

