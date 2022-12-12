Police officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort

A police officer was treated for hypothermia after trying to punch through ice in an effort to rescue children from a lake in Solihull.

Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told reporters that officers entered the water as part of the rescue attempt, with some going in “waist-deep”.

Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight years old died after falling into icy water on Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon.

A six-year-old boy also remains in critical condition.

