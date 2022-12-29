Friends of murdered footballer Cody Fisher have paid tribute to him, laying flowers outside the Crane nightclub in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of the club on Boxing Day, and three people have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The impact it’s had on myself, family friends... it’s a hole now that can’t be filled,” James Behan, a friend of Fisher, told Sky News.

“I was out the night it happened and it just hit me like a ton of bricks.”

