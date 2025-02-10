Black mould linked to thousands of baby hospital admissions

Over 26,000 young children were admitted to hospital last year with lung conditions potentially linked to mould and damp, BBC Panorama revealed on Monday (10 February).

Panorama spoke with a mother whose son, Aziyah, began to develop health issues and was later diagnosed with asthma as a result of the black mould in their Brighton home.

"No matter how loud I scream, I'm not being heard," 25-year-old Sinead says.

More than half a million rented homes have black mould issues in England, according to a 2023 government survey.