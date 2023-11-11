Diner accused of placing own hair in food to get refund in Blackburn pub

Footage appears to show the moment diners put their own hair in their food at a pub in order to get a refund.

The incident happened at the Observatory in Blackburn and the owner has shared the CCTV as a “warning to other businesses”.

According to the Metro, the diner complained about her £12.95 roast beef dinner, saying she’d found a hair in her meal.

But when owner Tom Croft checked the footage to make sure his staff’s hair was tied back, he realised the customer had done it herself to get herself a free meal.