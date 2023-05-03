Footage captures the moment an out-of-control driver travelling at 120mph smashed into a patrol officer who was on a routine traffic stop.

According to police, the 17-year-old driver of a BMW M3 was travelling northbound on Fairfax County Parkway in Virginia when the car span out-of-control, crossed the road and smashed into two parked vehicles.

“The officer was struck and nearly killed,” Fairfax County Police Department wrote, sharing the footage on social media.

Both he and the driver that was originally pulled over were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW and the two passengers also sustained minor injuries.

