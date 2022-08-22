A Talk TV caller said migrant boats crossing the UK channel should be “sabotaged” by drones armed with “darts”.

Calling into Mike Graham’s show, Rosemary from Kent said: “Why on earth don’t we concentrate on sabotaging the boats.”

“I mean, a drone with a dart in it...the lovely little fleshy bit at the front... one in there.”

“They can’t really drown, they all have lifejackets on anyway,” she added.

Mr Graham said: “That is a great idea, Rosemary.”

In November 2021, a rubber dinghy carrying 34 migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 31 people.

