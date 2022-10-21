Police confirm body found in Milton Keynes is missing teenager Leah Croucher

Police have formerly identified human remains found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing in 2019.

Officers began searching the home in Furzton after a tip-off from a member of the public last Monday, 10 October.

A murder investigation was opened after 19-year-old Ms Croucher’s personal belongings were found at the property.

Dead sex offender Neil Maxwell has been named as the prime suspect.

The cause of Ms Croucher’s death has not been determined and investigations are continuing.

