Boris Johnson appears in Ukraine amid further questions over finances

Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine as he comes under pressure over claims that he involved the BBC chair Richard Sharp in talks that led to his securing an £800,000 line of credit while at No 10.

The former prime minister was seen walking in the surburbs of Kyiv on Sunday, despite warnings from senior military figures that he should stay away and stop “looking for publicity”.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Johnson said: “The suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.”

