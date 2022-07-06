Boris Johnson was warned during a Liaison Committee meeting that a group of cabinet ministers were due to visit him at Downing Street to ask him to resign as prime minister.

Responding to the information, Johnson said he wasn't going to give a "running commentary on political events."

Johnson's government has been overrun with scandal in the last week, after MP Chris Pincher had the Tory whip removed amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Over 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have handed in their resignations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.