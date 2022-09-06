Boris Johnson and wife Carrie board plane to meet Queen in Balmoral

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have boarded their plane to the Queen’s residence in Scotland for successor Liz Truss’s swearing-in ceremony.

Johnson will formally resign when face-to-face with the monarch, paving the way for Truss to seek her approval to form a new government.

Speaking for the last time outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson urged the Conservative Party to “put politics behind” and get behind their new leader.

Truss secured the backing of over 81,000 Tory party members to become the new leader, and therefore, the next prime minister.

