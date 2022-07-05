Lord McDonald has confirmed Boris Johnson was briefed “in person” by the Cabinet Office about allegations against Chris Pincher.

The former civil servant, who ran the foreign office at the time the complaint was made, wrote that Downing Street was “not telling the truth” about the scandal in a letter on Tuesday morning (5 July).

Lord McDonald later reaffirmed his claims in an interview on BBC Radio 4.

“I know that a senior official briefed the prime minister in person because that official told me so at the time,” he explained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.