Boris Johnson ‘not aware of any substantiated complaints’ against Pincher, Raab says

Dominic Raab has suggested that Boris Johnson is not aware of “any substantiated complaints” against Chris Pincher that would “trigger a formal mechanism or sanction”.

The prime minister is under fire amid reports that he knew about the claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour before promoting the Tory MP to the role of deputy chief whip.

Mr Raab, however, denies that suggestion.

“I don’t think the prime minister is aware of any substantiated complaints to the extent they would trigger a formal mechanism,” he said.

