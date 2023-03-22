Boris Johnson: People who say garden party event was purely social are 'quite wrong'

People who say that a garden party held at Downing Street was purely a social gathering are "quite wrong", Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson's former principle private secretary Martin Reynolds invited staff to "bring [their] own booze" to "socially distanced drinks" outside Number 10 on 20 May 2020.

During questioning over whether the former prime minister lied to the House of Commons over the Partygate scandal, Mr Johnson maintained that he was present to "thank staff."

"People who say that we were partying in lockdown simply do not know what they are talking about," he added.

Sign up for our newsletters.