Watch live as Boris Johnson and Finnish President give update after Ukraine meeting

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds a press conference with Finnish president Sauli Niinisto.

The conference is being held following a meeting between the two leaders, where they were expected to discuss historic security assurance declarations in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday (11 May), Johnson met with Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson, where he set out a commitment to come to Sweden's aid in the event of a crisis.

