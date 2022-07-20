PMQs: Boris Johnson claims ‘union barons’ are ‘puppeteering’ Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson claims Sir Keir Starmer was being controlled by “union barons” in his final Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 20 July.

The prime minister said that Starmer’s “funny, wooden flapping gesture” was because “union barons [are] pulling his strings” after the Labour leader accused the Tories of “[trashing] every part of their record in government”.

Johnson’s final PMQs comes hours before the final two candidates out of the three remaining in the leadership contest - Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, and Rishi Sunak - are due to be revealed.

