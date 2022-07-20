PMQs: Boris Johnson calls Keir Starmer a ‘pointless, plastic bollard’

Boris Johnson’s final Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) was not without the traditional trading of insults between the Conservative and Labour leaders.

During his last session on Wednesday, 19 July, the outgoing prime minister branded Sir Keir Starmer a “pointless, plastic bollard.”

Johnson’s final PMQs came hours before Tory MPs voted again in the leadership contest.

The final two candidates - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - will now face the vote of Tory Party members who will elect the PM and party leader.

