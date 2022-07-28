Nadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'

Boris Johnson was removed via a “coup” led by Rishi Sunak, Nadine Dorries has said.

“Things happened that shouldn’t have happened, and that Boris Johnson was removed via a coup,” Ms Dorries told Sky News’ Kay Burley when asked to what extent she blamed Rishi Sunak for the prime minister’s demise.

The culture, media, and sport secretary told BBC Radio 4 that Mr Sunak was the leader of a “ruthless coup.”

Ms Dorries previously accused Mr Sunak of being “irritable, aggressive, [and] bad tempered” during a leadership debate against Liz Truss.

