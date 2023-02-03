Boris Johnson tells Nadine Dorries that Partygate critics are ‘out of their mind’

Boris Johnson claimed that anyone who said he was knowingly going to and covering up parties during lockdown are "for the birds."

The former prime minister was interviewed by loyalist Nadine Dorries on the inaugural episode of her new Talk TV show.

Dorries brought up the topic with the note that she "knows" him and that he is the "very last person ever" to willingly go to a party.

In response, Johnson said that anybody who thinks he was going to parties that broke lockdown rules are "out of their mind."

