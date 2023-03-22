Boris Johnson says ‘hand on heart’ that he did not lie to parliament

Boris Johnson has said “hand on heart” that he did not “lie” to parliament over Partygate.

The former prime minister is facing questions from the Privileges Committee and began his defence by suggesting statements he made in the House of Commons were in “good faith”.

“I am here to say to you, hand on heart, that I did not lie to the house,” Mr Johnson said.

“When those statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time.”

