Boris Johnson has apologised for “inadvertently misleading” the House of Commons over Partygate.

The former prime minister maintained that he was “transparent” with the House “at all times” and that he “provided a full correction of my honest but inadvertently misleading statements” once Sue Gray’s report into lockdown parties was published.

“I apologise for inadvertently misleading this House, but to say that I did it recklessly or deliberately is completely untrue, as the evidence shows,” Mr Johnson told the Privileges Committee on Wednesday 22 March.

