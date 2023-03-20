Former attorney general says parts of Conservative Party ‘delusional’ about Johnson

Dominic Grieve says some Tories remain to be “delusional” about Boris Johnson as he faces a grilling by MPs over Partygate.

The former attorney general told Sky News that the ex-prime minister’s popularaty among Tories is telling.

“I’m afraid that just shows that elements of the Conservative Party are still delusional about Mr Johnson, and if they want to continue along that path it’s a matter for them,” he said.

However, he added that he does not believe Johnson will help the party’s “electoral fortunes.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.