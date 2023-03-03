Boris Johnson ‘believed implicitly’ Downing Street parties were ‘within the rules’

Boris Johnson said that he "believed implicitly" that parties at Downing Street were "within the rules."

He said that as prime minister you "do what your civil servants advise you to do" and go from "one event to the next."

It comes after the release of an interim report from the cross-party Commons Privileges Committee on Partygate.

The report stated that evidence strongly suggests that breaches of Covid-19 rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson.

