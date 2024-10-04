Tom Bradby slams Boris Johnson over Partygate in heated confrontation

ITV News presenter Tom Bradby slammed Boris Johnson over the Partygate scandal during a heated confrontation.

The former prime minister and presenter clashed as the latter described it “madness” that Mr Johnson was hosting Downing Street garden parties with 100 people present, while people died alone in hospital during the Covid pandemic.

In the interview, which aired on Friday (4 October) Mr Bradby told him: “People are dying alone, and here is your private secretary writing to over 100 people inviting them to a party.

“People cannot understand why you are not apologetic over that.”

Mr Bradby added: “You were inviting 100 people to a garden, it’s madness.”