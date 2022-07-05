Misconduct and misery: Boris Johnson’s tumultuous summer

Following today's (5 July) resignation of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, a look back over Johnson's tumultuous summer sees a government jumping from crisis to crisis.

Starting with the release of the Sue Gray report, that revealed Johnson's breaking of the ministerial code, a summer of scandals and gaffes is culminating in mass resignations, with Tory vice chair Bim Afolami and other ministers following suit.

Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer has said that the government is 'collapsing', with many others questioning the future of Johnson's leadership.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.