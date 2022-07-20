While members of the government were in a celebratory mood at the end of Boris Johnson's final Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) as leader of the Conservative Party, the same could not be said for members of the opposition.

This video shows the stark contrast between the two benches in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson's final PMQs as prime minister came hours before Conservative MPs were due to vote on the final two candidates out of the remaining three - Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, and Rishi Sunak - in the leadership contest

