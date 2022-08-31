Moment man wakes up to find Boris Johnson on police raid in his flat

A man told The Independent he thought he was dreaming when he woke to find Boris Johnson taking part in a police raid of his London flat.

Hip-hop rapper "Splinter Sales" captured the moment he encountered the prime minister surrounded by police officers in this viral video.

"I was drunk last night, I woke up to see Boris Johnson in my face. I thought I was dreaming," the rapper said on Wednesday (31 August).

Johnson's partaking in the raid was one of his many engagements in his last days as prime minister.

